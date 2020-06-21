Francis Coppola Diamond Collection – Claret
Claret is a term originally coined by the British to describe Cabernet-based wines. This Cabernet Sauvignon, Petit Verdot, Malbec and Cabernet Franc blend is alluring and sophisticated; it is memorably lush with a tapestry of smooth tannins and succulent flavors of wild berries, plum and anise. Borrowing tradition of European wineries, we add gold netting to bottle to signify outstanding quality of wine.
- 9 months ago
DeliciousIt’s smooth, delicious, very good!Maraya L. - Verified buyer
- 10 months ago
GreatMy husband loved the dryness and the flavorAngela G. - Verified buyer
- 11 months ago
Very reliableFull bodied and smoothJessica C. - Verified buyer
- 11 months ago
GoodGoodOwen J. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
Smooth and perfect for movie nightCoppola is a go to for any occasion. Have always enjoyed their wines.Chris V. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
Love this new serviceIt came on time , great selectionCarla L. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
Love itSo gooddddEmily G. - Verified buyer