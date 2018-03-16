Set your delivery address to see local pricing and delivery options.
Cannonau Di Sardegna

Cannonau Di Sardegna – Riserva

Bright ruby color, with purple hues, the aromas project ripe red berry, including strawberry and raspberry jam. In the mouth, coffee, spices and herbs, including an aroma of violets, plummy fruit flavours and aristocratic oak overtone. Full, round, fruit forward, consumer friendly taste profile. Oak aged for two years in large Slavonian casks with several additional months in the bottle. Medium-bodied for food-friendly matchings.

