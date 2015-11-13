Azelia Barolo
Home/Red Wine/Red Blend/Azelia Barolo

Azelia Barolo

Red Blend | 750 ml
Italy. Fleshy, extremely focused. Cherry, currant and blueberry melt harmoniously together with notes of licorice. 14.5% ABV
Get this delivered
SkuRW-AZABR-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRed Wine

You May Also Like