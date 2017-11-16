Apothic

More By Apothic

Saucey / Wine / Red Wine / Red Blend

Apothic – Red Blend

Set delivery address to see local pricing

1

So decadent it’s downright sinful. Apothic’s Red Blend is a unique mixture of Zinfandel, Merlot, Syrah, and Cabernet Sauvignon combined into one flavor filled bottle. It starts strong with a bold blend of ripe rhubarb, cola and black cherry, and finishes with subtle hints of vanilla and other spices. Grab bottle the next time you’re looking to indulge.

You May Also Like

Often Bought With

Customer Reviews

Based on 0 reviews
5 Star
0% 
0
4 Star
0% 
0
3 Star
0% 
0
2 Star
0% 
0
1 Star
0% 
0
Write a Review
  • Reviews (0)

Thank you for submitting a review!

Your input is very much appreciated. Share it with your friends so they can enjoy it too!
Google