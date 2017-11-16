Apothic – Red Blend

So decadent it’s downright sinful. Apothic’s Red Blend is a unique mixture of Zinfandel, Merlot, Syrah, and Cabernet Sauvignon combined into one flavor filled bottle. It starts strong with a bold blend of ripe rhubarb, cola and black cherry, and finishes with subtle hints of vanilla and other spices. Grab bottle the next time you’re looking to indulge.