Warre's – Otima 20 Year Tawny Port

90 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. The Warre's Otima 20 Year-Old Tawny Port has aromas of almonds, layers of acidity and sweetness, the flavor of bitter oranges, and a round, ripe aftertaste.