Quinta do Noval Vintage Port – Port

96 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. What a nose, the '03 Quinta do Noval Vintage Porto has ripe fruit, with chocolate, blackberries and raisins; full-bodied and medium sweet, with velvety tannins; wonderful.