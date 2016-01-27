Noval
Noval

Tawny Porto 10 | 750 ml | Starts at $37.99
Portugal. Concentrated flavors of dried pear, apricot, and cherry finished with toffee and orange zest notes. 19.5% ABV
SkuRW-NOVAL-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRed Wine

