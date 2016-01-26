Noval Black
Noval Black

Port | 750 ml | Starts at $27.99
Portugal. Aged for two years in wood before bottling, with rich fruit, a fine bouquet, and a delicate palate. 19.5% ABV
SkuRW-NOVBL-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRed Wine

