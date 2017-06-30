Yellow Tail
Yellow Tail

Pinot Noir | 750 ml | Starts at $9.49
Australia. Aromas of strawberries, cherries, currants and touch of mocha. 13% ABV
SkuRW-YTPTNOR-PTNR
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRed Wine

