Saucey / Wine / Red Wine / Pinot Noir
Talbott – Kali Hart Pinot Noir
1
A pure fruit expression taste with aromas of cranberry, currant, plum, and hints of vanilla with a long finish of lush fruits. 14.2% ABV
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
4.50
2 Reviews
- 4 months ago
Delicious and easy to drinkFruity and delicious, nice amount of body.Sam M. - Verified buyer
- 9 months ago
SmoothIt was a great wine!Linda . - Verified buyer