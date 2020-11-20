Deliver ASAP to
Talbott – Kali Hart Pinot Noir

A pure fruit expression taste with aromas of cranberry, currant, plum, and hints of vanilla with a long finish of lush fruits. 14.2% ABV

  • 4 months ago

    Delicious and easy to drink

    Fruity and delicious, nice amount of body.
    Sam M. - Verified buyer
  • 9 months ago

    Smooth

    It was a great wine!
    Linda . - Verified buyer