Poppy – Pinot Noir

The mild spring and cooler summer in Monterey County give a chance of the Pinot Noir grapes to achieve the optimum maturity with great balance of acidity and flavor, and with deep color that is characteristic of Arroyo Seco Pinot Noir. The red fruit brightens across the palate, picking up raspberry and spice are balance by the French toasted oak aromas. Soft and silky through the middle, this wine crescendo on the finish leaves a vibrant, juicy memory in the mouth, with proper acidity and a pleasant mouth-feel.

  • 1 month ago
    Sara F. - Verified buyer
  • 3 months ago
    Kim T. - Verified buyer
  • 10 months ago

    Super nice wine for the price

    Delicious & easy to drink. very smooth. great Pinot !
    Jen F. - Verified buyer
  • 11 months ago

    it really opens up. smooth & yummy

    Jen F. - Verified buyer