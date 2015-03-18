Pinot Evil
Pinot Evil

Pinot Noir | 750 ml | Starts at $11.49
The ripe cherry nose cascades into a lush and creamy mouthfeel filled with raspberry, cherry, and coffee flavors. ABV 12.5%
SkuRW-PTEVIL-PTNR
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRed Wine

