Noble Vines – 667 Pinot Noir

Noble Vines 667 Pinot Noir exhibits appealing aromas of black cherry, plum and a hint of bittersweet cocoa powder. Plush tannins and balanced acidity support core flavors of ripe Bing cherry, juicy plum and delicate hints of soft, toasty oak.