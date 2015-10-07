Manzoni
Home/Red Wine/Pinot Noir/Manzoni

Manzoni

Pinot Noir | 750 ml | Starts at $45.99
California. Aromas of cherries, blackberry and smoky, spicy oak. Flavors of plums and berries followed by firm acidity 14.2% ABV
Get this delivered
SkuRW-MANZO-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRed Wine

You May Also Like