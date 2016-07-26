Kris
Home/Red Wine/Pinot Noir/Kris

Kris

Pinot Noir | 750 ml | Starts at $25.99
Enticing aromas of ripe black berries and red forest fruits, followed by firm yet fine-grained tannins on the palate. 12.5% ABV.
Get this delivered
SkuRW-KRIS-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRed Wine

You May Also Like