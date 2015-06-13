Flip Flop
Home/Red Wine/Pinot Noir/Flip Flop

Flip Flop

Pinot Noir | 750 ml | Starts at $11.49
California. Aromas of cola and vanilla. Medium-bodied, with cherry, sweet spice, and a velvety finish. 13% ABV
Get this delivered
SkuRW-FLPFLP-PTNR
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRed Wine

You May Also Like