Eric Louis
Eric Louis

Pinot Noir | 750 ml | Starts at $22.99
France. Fine nose with strong aromas of red fruit. Soft roundness on the palate with a long length. 12% ABV
SkuRW-ERILS-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRed Wine

