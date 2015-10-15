Eola Hills
Home/Red Wine/Pinot Noir/Eola Hills

Eola Hills

Pinot Noir | 750 ml | Starts at $27.99
Oregon. Flavors of dark cherry, ripe berries and earth mingle with smoky tannins. 13.4% ABV
Get this delivered
SkuRW-EOLHL-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRed Wine

You May Also Like