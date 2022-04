Cuvaison – Pinot Noir

90 PTS WINE & SPIRITS. The '09 Cuvaison Pinot Noir has lush scents of kirsch that emerge from the initial dark & juicy flavors; this is sleek & soft, its tannins layering mineral detail over velvet.