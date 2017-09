Cloudy Bay Pinot Noir

Pinot Noir | 750 ml | Starts at $ 46.46

89 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '06 Cloudy Bay Pinot Noir is fleshy, fine and supple; outstanding balance to ripe Santa Rosa plum, violet and spice tones; wild berry and cedary oak fill out the finish.

Check Availability

Get this delivered

Check Availability