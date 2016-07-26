Bouchard Aine and Fils
Pinot Noir | 750 ml | Starts at $17.49
Gorgeous nose redolent of flowers and red fruit. Beautiful finesse, smooth tannins and excellent length. 13% ABV.
SkuRW-BOUAN-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRed Wine

