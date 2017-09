Bernardus Pinot Noir '08

Pinot Noir | 750 ml | Starts at $ 27.14

90 PTS EDITOR'S CHOICE, WINE ENTHUSIAST. A lighter styled wine, the '08 Bernardus Pinot Noir, has a silky mouthfeel. An interesting complex cherry, cola and pomegranate flavors.

