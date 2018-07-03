Become a Courier
Beer
Wine
Spirits
Set your delivery address to see local pricing and delivery options.
Saucey / Wine / Red Wine / Pinot Noir
Babcock Pinot Noir Sta. Rita Hills '10 – Pinot Noir
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
The Babcock Rita' Earth Pinot Noir shows up as a big red, with excellent style; dried plum and strawberries, notes with a sweet earth and spice chatacter; great to serve with grilled lamb chops.
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Customer Reviews
5 Star
0%
0
4 Star
0%
0
3 Star
0%
0
2 Star
0%
0
1 Star
0%
0
Customer Photos