Archery Summit Pinot Noir 1er Cuvee '09 – Pinot Noir

91 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. The '09 Archery Cuvee Pinot is a gem. Full & fruity from the moment you pull the cork; flavors of ripe strawberry, blackberry & black cherry; a big mouthfull of lush fruit.