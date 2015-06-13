The Crusher
Petite Sirah | 750 ml | Starts at $20.49
California. Aroma of cherries and creme brulee, with the rich taste of dark fruit. 13.5% ABV
SkuRW-CRSHR-SRH
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRed Wine

