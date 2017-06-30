Yellow Tail
Yellow Tail

Merlot | 750 ml | Starts at $9.49
Australia. Ripe plum flavors with a touch of spice. 13.5% ABV
Brand/companyyellow tail
Regionsouth eastern australia
SkuRW-YTMERT-MRLT
Size750 ml
Styleother
Type/varietalRed Wine

