Kenwood – Jack London Vineyard Merlot

92 PTS WINE & SPIRITS. The '10 Kenwood Jack London is a savory, meaty Merlot with staying power; silky tannins hold the scent of mountain earth-of herbs turned in the soil; rich, dark fruit notes.