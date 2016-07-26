Helena Ranch
Home/Red Wine/Merlot/Helena Ranch

Helena Ranch

Merlot | 750 ml | Starts at $15.49
This Merlot has a subtle and soft palate with berry and vanilla flavors along with a dried cherry finish. 12.8% ABV.
Get this delivered
SkuRW-HELRNMRLT-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRed Wine

You May Also Like