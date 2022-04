Duckhorn – Napa Valley 2006 Merlot

92 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. The '06 Duckhorn Merlot is very rich, very ripe and sweet enough in fruit and oak to drink with a nice steak; floods the mouth with blackberries, cassis, chocolate, violets.