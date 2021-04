Trivento Amado Sur Red '06 – Malbec

87 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. The '06 Trivento Amando Sur is high-toned, with a mix of cherry, raspberry and floral notes layered with shaved vanilla; spice and cherry notes linger on the finish.