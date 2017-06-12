Luca
Luca

Malbec | 750 ml | Starts at $6.49
Ripe flavors of blackberry, hoisin sauce and pepper; showing plenty of licorice and dark chocolate accents on the finish.
Brand/companyluca wines
Regionmendoza
SkuRW-L20564-750ML
Size750 ml
Styleother
Type/varietalRed Wine

