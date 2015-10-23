Cigar Box
Home/Red Wine/Malbec/Cigar Box

Cigar Box

Malbec | 750 ml | Starts at $19.49
Argentina. Aromas and flavors of ripe plum and violets with hints of vanilla. Intense rich flavor with a silky finish. 13.5% ABV
Get this delivered
SkuRW-CIGBX-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRed Wine

You May Also Like