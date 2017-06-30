Las Rocas
Las Rocas

Garnacha | 750 ml | Starts at $15.29
Cherry and blackberry aromas and flavors. Well structured with nuances of oak and round tannins to deliver a palate of decadent fruit flavors. 14.8% ABV.
SkuRW-LASROC-GAR
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRed Wine

