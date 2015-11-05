Gloria Ferrer
Home/Red Wine/Gloria Ferrer

Gloria Ferrer

Carneros | 750 ml | Starts at $63.99
Sonoma. This sparkling wine opens with floral notes, Asian pear and apple. A hint of brioche leads to a crisp finish. 12.5% ABV
Get this delivered
SkuRW-GLOFR-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRed Wine

You May Also Like