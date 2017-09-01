ChocoVine – Original

750 ml From $ 17.49 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

Our Classic. A perfect marriage between Dutch chocolate and French Cabernet Sauvignon. Strong full flavors with a delicate finish. ChocoVine is a blend of full-bodied French Cabernet Sauvignon, harmoniously blended with premium quality Dutch chocolate. The silky smooth, sweet drink is imported from the Netherlands, where it isproduced close to the key ingredients. ChocoVine Original is our classic and most popular variant of the range. Perfect serve: serve ChocoVine in a wineglass, chilled from the fridge, neat or over ice.