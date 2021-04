ChocoVine – Whipped Cream

ChocoVine Whipped Cream is the perfect treat for every moment. Dutch chocolate and French wine packed with vanilla and cream. This special flavor is soft, creamy and elegant. Our ChocoVine Whipped Cream combines the fine French Cabernet subtly with rich Dutch chocolate, vanilla and cream. This special flavor is soft, creamy and elegant. Perfect serve: serve ChocoVine in a wineglass, chilled from the fridge, neat or over ice.