San Giusto Chianti Classico '09 – Chianti

91 PTS WINE ADVOCATE. The '09 San Giusto Chianti Classico is utterly impeccable; sweet red cherries, tobacco, licorice and spice flavors; full-bodied yet very elegant on the finish.