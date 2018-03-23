Set your delivery address to see local pricing and delivery options.
Chateau D'aigueville

Often Bought With

Saucey / Wine / Red Wine

Chateau D'aigueville – Rhone Blend

Set delivery address to see local pricing

1

France. This blend of 50% Grenache, 30% Syrah, 10% Carignan and 10% other blending grapes has a deep red colour with an exceptional bouquet of elegant red fruits with a spicy hint. The palate offers a powerful and generous offering of black cherry, currant and raspberry with cedar and spice on the finish. Pair with grilled red meat, wild game, venison and strong cheeses.

You May Also Like

Customer Reviews

Based on 0 reviews
5 Star
0% 
0
4 Star
0% 
0
3 Star
0% 
0
2 Star
0% 
0
1 Star
0% 
0
Write a Review Ask a Question
  • Reviews (0)
  • Questions (1)

Thank you for submitting a review!

Your input is very much appreciated. Share it with your friends so they can enjoy it too!
Google