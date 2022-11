Casa Silva – 2012 Cuvée Colchagua Carmenere

90 PTS WILFRED WONG. Excellent purity, the racy '12 Casa Silva Carmenere Cuvee Colchagua shows red fruit and dried leaf aromas and flavors; pert and active on the palate; red currant finish.