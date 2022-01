Trinchero Cabernet Mario's Reserve '98 – Cabernet Sauvignon

750 ml From $ 33.89 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

GOLD MEDAL, 2002 CALIFORNIA STATE FAIR WINE COMP. Bright and delicious, the rich yet nicely textured Trinchero '98 Mario's Reserve Cabernet is a wine of superb balance; excellent for current drinking.