Become a Courier
Beer
Wine
Spirits
Set your delivery address to see local pricing and delivery options.
Saucey / Wine / Red Wine / Cabernet Sauvignon
Signorello Padrone Proprietary Red – Cabernet Sauvignon
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
94+ PTS WINE ADVOCATE. The '07 Signorello Padrone offers gorgeous aromas of incense, creme de cassis, Asian spice and subtle background oak; rich, concentrated and multidimensional; very long finish.
Customer Reviews
5 Star
0%
0
4 Star
0%
0
3 Star
0%
0
2 Star
0%
0
1 Star
0%
0
Customer Photos