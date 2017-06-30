San Simeon
San Simeon

Cabernet Sauvignon | 750 ml
A forceful style of red, layered and textured on the palate with good definition of fruit.
Brand/companysan simeon
SkuRW-S53456-750ML
Size750 ml
Styleother
Type/varietalRed Wine

