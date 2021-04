Robert Mondavi – Reserve 1998 Cabernet Sauvignon

92 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. Soft and succulent blackberry and cassis fruit upfront, framed by squeaky clean tannins and solid oak elements; the '98 Robert Mondavi Reserve Cabernet has voluptuous textures.