Become a Courier
Beer
Wine
Spirits
Set your delivery address to see local pricing and delivery options.
Saucey / Wine / Red Wine / Cabernet Sauvignon
Robert Mondavi Private Selection – Bourbon-Aged Cabernet Sauvignon
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
Deep ruby red in color, it opens with concentrated aromas of black cherries, blackberries, vanilla, mocha, and toasty oak, with notes of coffee and smoke.
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Customer Reviews
5 Star
0%
0
4 Star
0%
0
3 Star
0%
0
2 Star
0%
0
1 Star
0%
0
Customer Photos