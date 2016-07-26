Motto
Cabernet Sauvignon | 750 ml | Starts at $22.99
Has both backbone and elegance, with a soft and delicate nose, and dark, concentrated flavors. 13.5% ABV.
SkuRW-MOTTO-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRed Wine

