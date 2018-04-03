Become a Courier
Beer
Wine
Spirits
Set your delivery address to see local pricing and delivery options.
Saucey / Wine / Red Wine / Cabernet Sauvignon
Merus Cabernet Sauvignon – Cabernet Sauvignon
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
Aromas of black plums, black currants, sweet aromatic herbs, talcum powder, and tar combine to produce a bouquet that is so evocative of the coombsville area in late fall.
Customer Reviews
5 Star
0%
0
4 Star
0%
0
3 Star
0%
0
2 Star
0%
0
1 Star
0%
0
Customer Photos