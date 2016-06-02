Groth Reserve
Cabernet Sauvignon | 750 ml | Starts at $134.99
California. Full of intense ripefruit flavor, rich tannins, and a strong texture. 14% ABV
SkuRW-GRORS-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRed Wine

