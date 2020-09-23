Deliver ASAP to
Francis Coppola Diamond Collection

More By Francis Coppola

Red Wine / Cabernet Sauvignon

Francis Coppola Diamond Collection – Cabernet Sauvignon

For our Ivory Label Cabernet Sauvignon, we combine fruit from appellations as far north as El Dorado and as far south as Paso Robles where some of our vineyards experience diurnal temperature extremes, which slows the ripening process and enhances the rich, succulent flavors of the fruit, as well as the complexity of the palate.

5.00

1 Review
  • 6 months ago

    Great taste for a great buy!

    Delish!
    Jenny M. - Verified buyer