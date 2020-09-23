Saucey / Wine / Red Wine / Cabernet Sauvignon
Francis Coppola Diamond Collection – Cabernet Sauvignon
For our Ivory Label Cabernet Sauvignon, we combine fruit from appellations as far north as El Dorado and as far south as Paso Robles where some of our vineyards experience diurnal temperature extremes, which slows the ripening process and enhances the rich, succulent flavors of the fruit, as well as the complexity of the palate.
- 6 months ago
Great taste for a great buy!Delish!Jenny M. - Verified buyer