D'Arenberg Cabernet Coppermine Road '01 – Cabernet Sauvignon

90 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '01 d'Arenberg Coppermine Road Cabernet is dark, juicy and tangy, with green berry and olive; has basic currant and raspberry flavors; long, lively finish.