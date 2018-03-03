Coppola Director's Cut King Kong Cabernet Sauvignon – Cabernet Sauvignon
Plush in the mouth with big oak impressions from 14 months spent in barrel, our King Kong Cabernet has big, bold flavors and a forward tannin structure. Warm cedar spice, inviting blackberry pie, foraged wild berries and toasted marshmallow are found on the nose. Rich dark fruits and creamy toffee fill the palate. Black hibiscus tea notes add to the complexity.
